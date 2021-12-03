Mostly white jury nearly set for trial in Wright death STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI, Associated Press Dec. 3, 2021 Updated: Dec. 3, 2021 12:53 a.m.
1 of8 A lone demonstrator sits on a cement barrier with a Daunte Wright poster, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis as jury selection enters the third day for former suburban Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter. Potter, who is white, is charged with manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center. Jim Mone Show More Show Less
2 of8 Katie Wright, the mother of Daunte Wright, left, and his father, Arbuey Wright, right, arrive Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 at the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis. Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter, who is white, is charged with manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center. Jim Mone Show More Show Less
3 of8 Damik Wright, the brother of Daunte Wright, waits for other family members to arrive Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2021 at the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis for the third day of jury selection for former suburban Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter. Potter, who is white, is charged with manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 A lone demonstrator sits on a cement barrier, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis as jury selection enters the third day for former suburban Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter. Potter, who is white, is charged with manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center. Jim Mone Show More Show Less
5 of8 In this screen grab from video, Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over jury selection Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Potter is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. (Court TV, via AP, Pool) AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Paul Engh questions a potential juror as Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over jury selection Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Potter is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. (Court TV, via AP, Pool) AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 In this screen grab from video, Assistant Minnesota Attorney General Matthew Frank questions a potential juror as Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over jury selection Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Potter is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. (Court TV, via AP, Pool)(Court TV, via AP, Pool) AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 In this image taken from video, defense attorney Earl Gray questions a potential juror as Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over jury selection Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn., in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter in the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright. (Court TV via AP, Pool) AP Show More Show Less
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A mostly white jury is nearly set for the trial of a suburban Minneapolis police officer charged in Daunte Wright's shooting death, as only two alternates remain to be chosen before opening statements next week.
Kim Potter, 49, is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center.
Written By
STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI