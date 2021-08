RENO, Nev. (AP) — Regional transportation officials suspended bus service Thursday on all but three routes in Reno-Sparks and Carson City as a strike by about 200 union drivers entered its third day.

Teamsters Union Local 533 went on strike at noon Tuesday, citing an impasse in negotiations with RTC Washoe bus service contractor Keolis centered on health care coverage. Their previous collective bargaining agreement expired July 1.