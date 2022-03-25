Ukraine reports 300 died in Russian strike on theater NEBI QENA and ANDREA ROSA, Associated Press March 25, 2022 Updated: March 25, 2022 7:25 a.m.
1 of10 This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies on Saturday, March 19, 2022 shows the aftermath of the airstrike on the Mariupol Drama theater, Ukraine, and the area around it. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP) Show More Show Less
2 of10 Residents wait in line to receive aid from the Ukrainian Red Cross in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 Local residents lineup in their cars to leave Mariupol for more peaceful place on the territory which is under the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic control, on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Alexei Alexandrov/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 Local residents gather near a supermarket to get free food and water on the territory which is under the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic control, on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Alexei Alexandrov/AP Show More Show Less
5 of10 A local resident pushes a supermarket cart with his belongings leaving Mariupol for some peaceful place on the territory which is under the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic control, on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Alexei Alexandrov/AP Show More Show Less
6 of10 People with their belongings hide in a city subway that they have used as a bomb shelter for over three weeks as they save themselves from the Russian shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Kharkiv is Ukraine's second biggest city 30 kilometers of the Russian border. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 A man holds his head as he stands in his apartment in a multi-story house that was destroyed following a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 A man carries shopping bags as heavy smoke from a warehouse destroyed by Russian bombardment casts shadows on the road outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Ukraine President Volodymr Zelenskyy called on people worldwide to gather in public Thursday to show support for his embattled country as he prepared to address U.S. President Joe Biden and other NATO leaders gathered in Brussels on the one-month anniversary of the Russian invasion. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 Volunteers load a truck with potatoes in Odesa, on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10 A woman walks past sandbags placed in front of the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet building in preparation for a possible Russian offensive, in Odesa, Ukraine, Thursday March 24, 2022. Odesa's opera house has been called the most beautiful in Europe. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities in the besieged ruins of Mariupol said Friday that about 300 people died when a Russian airstrike blew up a theater where hundreds of civilians were sheltering — a catastrophic loss of civilian life that, if confirmed, is likely to further crank up pressure on Western nations to step up military aid.
In a vain attempt to protect those inside the grand, columned theater from missile and airstrikes that Russia has rained down on cities, an enormous inscription reading “CHILDREN” in Russian was posted outside the building and was visible from the air.
Written By
NEBI QENA and ANDREA ROSA