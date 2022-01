CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Two more Republicans announced plans this week to run for U.S. Senate and a chance to unseat Democrat Maggie Hassan.

State Senate President Chuck Morse plans to file campaign finance paperwork this week, followed by a formal announcement later this month, according to his campaign consultant, Dave Carney. Meanwhile, Kevin Smith resigned as town manager in Londonderry on Monday, saying he plans to announce his candidacy “in the not too distant future.”