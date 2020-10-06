Mormon leader Gong tests positive for COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A high-ranking leader with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has tested positive for the coronavirus, church officials said Tuesday.

Gerrit W. Gong, a member of a top governing panel called the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife were tested after being exposed recently to someone with COVID-19, church spokesman Eric Hawkins said in a statement Tuesday.

Gong skipped this past weekend's church conference after he learned he might have been exposed to the virus. The other top leaders came together to deliver speeches that were broadcast to members watching from home.

Hawkins said Gong and his wife have mild symptoms and are being monitored by doctors. Other members of the Quorum of the Twelve and church President Russell M. Nelson are being tested.

The faith said it plans to adhere to all health guidelines, including doing contact tracing and having people self-isolate if necessary.

The 66-year-old Gong became the first member of Asian ancestry on the previously all-white leadership panel when he was chosen for the post in 2018. He was born in Redwood City, California, but grandparents immigrated to the United States from China. Gong worked for the U.S. State Department before become a full-time church leader.