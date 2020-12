LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas received more doses Monday of coronavirus vaccines as the number of virus-related deaths continued to mount in the state, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said.

The state reported 58 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, though about one-third of those were delayed reports, Hutchinson said. The state saw 1,457 new cases of the virus, and more than 1,000 people remained hospitalized with the virus.