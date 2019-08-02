More than half of Democrats support impeachment inquiry

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., left, joins Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on the way to sign the budget package just passed in the Senate to permit the government to resume borrowing to pay all of its obligations and would remove the prospect of a government shutdown in October, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. less Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., left, joins Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on the way to sign the budget package just passed in the Senate to permit the government to resume ... more Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close More than half of Democrats support impeachment inquiry 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than half of Democrats support launching an impeachment inquiry, according to a tally by The Associated Press — a strong signal of ongoing liberal frustration with President Donald Trump. But it's a milestone that seems unlikely to move House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Rep. Salud Carbajal of California said Friday that he would support such an inquiry, tipping the tally to 118, a majority of the 235 Democrats in the House. Carbajal said Trump should face "legal consequences" for actions detailed in special counsel Robert Mueller's report.

Pelosi has remained steadfast that she wants to finish investigations that are already underway before making a final decision about impeachment.

She has signaled since she became speaker that she is unwilling to move toward impeachment without a groundswell of public support.