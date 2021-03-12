More than $9.4M for mental health, substance abuse issues

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire will receive more than $9.4 million in federal grants to help fight substance use disorder and bolster access to mental health services under the coronavirus relief package signed into law in December, the state's congressional delegation said Friday.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a tremendous toll on Granite Staters’ mental health, with many people experiencing acute stress, anxiety, depression and trauma as they grapple with the devastating impacts of this crisis," U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee who pushed for the provision.