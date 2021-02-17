More than 150,000 without power in Portland, Oregon, area

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — More than 150,000 remained without power in the greater Portland, Oregon, area Wednesday and authorities warned that outages caused by a fierce weekend storm could continue for several more days.

The Seattle area saw more than a foot of snow and western Oregon was hit with snow and ice that toppled more than 5,000 power lines. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency for the greater Portland region following the storm that brought large amounts of snow and ice to the Pacific Northwest.