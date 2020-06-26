More options where to carry handgun OK'd by N.C. legislature

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — More people in North Carolina could carry their concealed weapons while working and while attending church in a measure given final legislative approval late Thursday.

The House and Senate voted for the compromise bill, sending it to Gov. Roy Cooper's desk.

The bill would allow people with concealed permits to carry their handgun at a religious place of worship that is also the location of a private school. A permit holder could only carry the gun outside of the school's operating hours.

Two more categories of workers also would be allowed to wear their concealed weapons in some situations. They include emergency medical technicians who work with SWAT teams. Bill manager Sen. Danny Britt of Robeson County also mentioned the case of an administrative assistant who works the front desk of a police department alone and gets permission from the police chief to carry.