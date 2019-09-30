More improvements coming to Stern Village

Photo: Donald Eng /Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Donald Eng /Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close More improvements coming to Stern Village 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Improved bathroom accessibility and more efficient heating and cooling are among the improvements coming to Stern Village under a state grant announced Friday.

Trumbull is one of 13 communities to receive state funding for infrastructure upgrades to modernize and rehabilitate housing for low and moderate-income residents. The funds, administered under the Community Development Block Grant Small Cities program, will total just over $1.07 million.

“The Small Cities Grant allows us to make much-needed improvements to Stern Village and to Stern Center, that we could not do without the funding,” said Stern Village Executive Director Harriet Polansky. “We thank Governor Ned Lamont, the Trumbull delegation, First Selectman Vicki Tesoro, Rina Bakalar, Director of Economic Development, the THA Board of Commissioners and Town of Trumbull for helping to enable the THA to make the necessary updates to ensure the safety and comfort of our frailest residents.”

Trumbull will use the funding to renovate the congregate building at Stern Village, formally known as the Henry Stern Center. The 36-unit building will receive heating and ventilation improvements, a high efficiency boiler, new individual unit temperature controls, new hallway ventilation systems, heat pumps in the individual units, and bathroom accessibility upgrades.

“These grants go a long way toward improving neighborhoods so that we can make our communities more attractive and encourage continued growth for the benefit of all of our residents,” said Lamont.

To be eligible for the granrt projects must be in a community with fewer than 50,000 residents and have a focus on improving neighborhoods, eliminating blight and attracting economic development.

Tesoro said the town first applied for the grant in April. She noted that it was the third and largest such grant Trumbull has received. Previous grants had paid for improvements such as the recently completed repaving project, she said.

“It is wonderful to receive this award, which will directly improve the living conditions for seniors and disabled residents in our community,” she said. “We are proud to be partners in the renovation and revitalization of Stern Village.”

The Stern Center provides independent group living to low income elders. Applicants must be at least 62 year old and have one or more physical difficulties with daily living. Residents pay rent with assistance from the Department of Housing.

Included services include a full meal at noon, heat and hot water, light housekeeping and a security guard. In addition there entertainment options, crafts, exercise and wellness programs, and special events like pizza parties and dances.