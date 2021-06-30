More deaths reported in intense US Northwest heat wave NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS and ANDREW SELSKY, Associated Press June 30, 2021 Updated: June 30, 2021 12:20 a.m.
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — About a dozen deaths in Washington and Oregon may be tied to an intense heat wave that brought scorching temperatures to the Northwest and caused one power utility to impose rolling blackouts amid heavy demand.
The dangerous weather that gave Seattle and Portland consecutive days of record high temperatures exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.7 degrees Celsius) eased in those cities on Tuesday. But inland Spokane, towns in eastern Oregon and cities in Idaho saw temperatures spike.
NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS and ANDREW SELSKY