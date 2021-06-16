More convictions for former DEA agent

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A former U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent in New Orleans has been convicted on two federal criminal counts related to the taking of property from criminal suspects, adding to seven earlier criminal convictions in 2019.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that the judge in the case of Chad Scott ordered that he be taken into custody, pending sentencing in August, immediately after the verdict Tuesday night. He was handcuffed as his wife and mother watched and cried.