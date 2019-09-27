More changes coming to Long Hill Green

The second phase of Long Hill Green Village District improvements is slated to begin at the end of September. The project will include the installation of a new patio, made with permeable pavers, in front of Franco Gianni’s and Mici Asian Bistro.

Construction will also relocate the existing parking across the street. The end of Broadway Road that was closed several years ago will be greened by replacing pavement with grass. This phase of the construction is expected to be complete by late November.

These improvements are part of the Long Hill Green Village District Plan and are funded with state and federal grant money, said Economic & Community Development Director Rina Bakalar. The first phase of improvements was completed in June 2019 and included the addition of the right-turn lane from Whitney Avenue to Main Street.

“All businesses will be open during the construction,” said First Selectman Vicki Tesoro. “We are working with property owners and businesses to make sure safe entrance to the businesses is a priority during construction.

Additional improvements in later phases will include a traffic light at Whitney Avenue and Main Street, additional sidewalks, crosswalks and improvements along the Long Hill Green on Main Street and Whitney Avenue. These projects are all in the design process and will be implemented sequentially as the Department of Transportation completes its review of the design documents, Tesoro said. Construction is being organized to minimize disruption to residents and businesses.

“This phase of the improvements, due to start next week, is designed as a green infrastructure project and will improve the function of the area,” Bakalar said. “All new surfaces for the patio, parking, and roadway will be permeable and will reduce storm water runoff to the Pequonnock River watershed.”

This project is being funded from EPA Clean Water Section 319 grants through the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and Main Street Improvement Funds from the Connecticut Department of Housing, Bakalar said.

For more information regarding the construction timeline or the Long Hill Green Village District Plan contact Town Engineer William Maurer at wmaurer@trumbull-ct.gov or Bakalar at rbakalar@trumbull-ct.gov