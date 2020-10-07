More Nebraska prison staffers test positive for coronavirus

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — More state corrections employees have tested positive for the coronavirus as the number of cases in the state prison system continues to grow.

An employee at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln and another at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York have tested positive for COVID-19, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in news releases this week. Both are self-isolating at home, and the department said it will notify those who live and work in the facilities of the new cases. Anyone who may have had close contact with the staff members are being directed to self-quarantine until cleared by a medical provider, the department said.

With the new cases, a total of 162 state prisons workers have now tested positive for the virus. The agency says on its website that at least 231 inmates had tested positive for the coronavirus as of Friday. One inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary has died.