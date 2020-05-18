More COVID-19 cases confirmed at Omaha nursing home

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — More cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed at a western Omaha nursing home that reported scores of cases last week, health officials said.

Two more residents and five more staff members of Life Care Center of Elkhorn have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days, the Omaha World-Herald reported. The new cases were reported Sunday. The center’s executive director, Michelle Yosick, said residents who have tested positive have been isolated and are receiving care.

Last week, officials reported that 68 cases of the virus had been confirmed among residents and staff at the nursing facility in Omaha’s Elkhorn community.

The state’s online coronavirus tracker showed no new COVID-19 deaths were reported Sunday, but 128 new cases were confirmed across the state.

For some infected people, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe illness or death. But for most people, it causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks.