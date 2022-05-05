More 2020 election clashes in Georgia attorney general race

ATLANTA (AP) — John Gordon's Republican primary challenge to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr offers an exceptionally clear contrast over the 2020 election. Gordon, who spent most of his career in business, came back to the legal world to try to prove Donald Trump was cheated out of victory in Georgia. Carr, the incumbent, says flatly that the problem with the 2020 election was not that Democrats stole it, but that the Republicans lost.
“As a Republican, I didn’t want our team to lose in 2020," Carr said. "I didn’t want either one of our senators to lose. I didn’t want the state to go to Joe Biden. But the world I live in is based on fact, evidence and law.”