Monument to slain Shoshone chief re-dedicated in Harrisville

HARRISVILLE, Utah (AP) — The smell of burning sage wafted over a crowd of around 100 people gathered on Harrisville Road as Darren Parry, the former chairman of the Northwestern Band of Shoshone, invoked a blessing: “Oh Great Spirit ... let us speak to each other today and always with medicine words.”
Representing his tribe, Parry was charged with unveiling a refurbished monument to slain Northwestern Shoshone Chief Terikee alongside a descendant of the man who is said to have killed him, the Standard-Examiner reported.