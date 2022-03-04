Months after pledge, India yet to submit emissions targets ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL, AP Science Writer March 4, 2022 Updated: March 4, 2022 2:52 a.m.
NEW DELHI (AP) — Four months after India announced its “net-zero” target at the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, the country has yet to submit its targets for cutting greenhouse emissions, underscoring the difficulty of overhauling energy policy amid a growing population.
When asked about the delay during an unrelated event in the capital New Delhi on Tuesday, Indian environment minister Bhupender Yadav downplayed it, saying that several ministries were still discussing the matter to chart out a roadmap.
ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL