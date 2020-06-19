IMPACTrumbull, a local 501c3 in Trumbull that completes monthly community service projects, recently donated 1,200 carnations to the residents of all five nursing care facilities in Trumbull: Spring Meadows, Middlebrook Farms, Genesis St. Joseph's Manor, Maefair Healthcare, and EPOCH by Bridges, receiving a generous discount from City Line Florist and were able to donate a pair of carnations to all 600 residents. In addition, IMPACTrumbull sponsored a 5th round of collecting donations from the community, receiving more than $1,700 in donations from Trumbull residents and used that money to purchase gift cards to J Bagels, Old Towne Restaurant and Trumbull Pizza Company so that every shift at all five facilities would receive a meal. Gift cards were attached to canisters of chocolates for the staff lounges.