Monterrey suffers weeks-long water cutoff amid drought MARCOS MARTÍNEZ CHACÓN, Associated Press June 21, 2022 Updated: June 21, 2022 8:36 a.m.
1 of6 Neighbors wait with plastic containers in hand to collect water at a public collection point in Monterrey, Mexico, Monday, June 20, 2022. Local authorities began restricting water supplies in March, as a combination of an intense drought, poor planning and high use has left the three dams that help supply the city dried up, with thousands of homes not receiving any water for weeks. AP Show More Show Less
MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — The industrial hub of Monterrey has long been one of Mexico’s most prosperous cities, so its almost 5 million residents were shocked when they lost the most basic of services: water.
A combination of an intense drought, poor planning and high water use has left residents of Mexico’s industrial powerhouse to resort to extreme measures that call up images of isolated, poorer areas: storing water in buckets to use a scoopful at a time.
