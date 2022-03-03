Montenegro PM-designate named to form pro-Western government

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro's president on Thursday appointed a new prime minister-designate, paving the way for the formation of a pro-Western government in the Balkan nation amid fears that tensions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine could spill over in the volatile region.
President Milo Djukanovic gave the mandate to form the new government to Dritan Abazovic, who served as a deputy prime minister in the previous pro-Serbian Cabinet but later initiated the government's fall citing the stalled European Union integration process.