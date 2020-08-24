Montana students head back to school under shadow from virus

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The majority of Montana’s 150,000 public school students return to classes this week but many will be shadowed by uncertainty after health officials warned of possible closures if coronavirus trends worsen.

Public school districts statewide are offering at least some level of in-person instruction, ranging from full-time to a mix of online and classroom learning, said Montana Office of Public Instruction spokesman Dylan Klapmeier.

The resumption of classes comes as the number of coronavirus cases continue to climb in Montana, with more than 700 new cases reported in the past week, including 52 on Monday.

Yellowstone County, which includes the city of Billings, has the highest number of cases by far, with almost 1,800 infections confirmed since the pandemic began.

In deciding whether to keep schools open, Yellowstone County health officials said they would closely monitor new case numbers, how many involve children and youth and other trends. If those criteria worsen, a county-wide school closure is possible, Riverstone Health Chief Medical Officer Megan Littlefield told The Billings Gazette.

A closure would not necessarily be for the duration of the school year, she said.

Mandates for masks or other face coverings to prevent the virus from spreading are in place for most Montana counties including public and private schools.