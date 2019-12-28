Montana outfitter to offer e-bike rentals on mountain road

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — A Montana outfitter has announced plans to purchase multiple electric bikes for rental use on a scenic mountain road in Glacier National Park.

Glacier Guide and Montana Raft Company is already taking reservations for bike rentals and guided tours on Going-to-the-Sun Road in spring 2020, The Flathead Beacon reports.

The decision comes months after the U.S. Secretary of the Interior ruled to allow powered bikes to be used in national parks, officials said.

It is unclear what brand of e-bikes will be purchased, but the company is expected to buy at least 10 to start, company officials said. They have plans to make test trips with the bikes in April to see how the bikes can withstand the elevating road, officials said.

All bicyclists must obey speed limits and any other state traffic laws, authorities said. Cyclists in the park are required to observe all traffic regulations including saying on the right side of the road and uses reflectors at night, authorities said.

Park officials would begin weighing comments as they attempt to mitigate crowds and congestion on the road, officials said.