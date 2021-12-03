Mom of dead Illinois State student hires prominent attorney

CHICAGO (AP) — The mother of an Illinois State University graduate student who vanished in August and was later found dead in a river has hired a prominent civil rights attorney to investigate the Black man's death.
A coroner determined in October that Jelania Day died from drowning, but said it was unclear how the 25-year-old had gone into the Illinois River. LaSalle County's coroner said an autopsy on Day found no evidence of “manual strangulation, an assault or altercation, sharp, blunt or gunshot injury."