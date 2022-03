NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee woman charged in the disappearance and death of her 5-year-son entered a no-contest plea as jurors were being selected for her trial.

The plea on Wednesday means Krystal Daniels accepted a conviction without admitting guilt on charges of aggravated child abuse, conspiracy to commit aggravated child abuse, filing a false report and tampering with evidence, news outlets reported. She was sentenced to 15 years in prison.