Moderna says its low-dose COVID shots work for kids under 6 LAURAN NEERGAARD, AP Medical Writer March 23, 2022 Updated: March 23, 2022 7:21 p.m.
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine works in babies, toddlers and preschoolers, the company announced Wednesday — a development that could pave the way for the littlest kids to be vaccinated by summer if regulators agree.
Moderna said that in the coming weeks it would ask regulators in the U.S. and Europe to authorize two small-dose shots for youngsters under 6. The company also is seeking to have larger doses cleared for older children and teens in the U.S.
