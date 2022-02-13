Model legends walk Sergio Hudson's NY Fashion Week runway LEANNE ITALIE, Associated Press Feb. 13, 2022 Updated: Feb. 13, 2022 11:12 p.m.
1 of22 Fashion models walk the runway at the NYFW Fall/Winter 2022 Sergio Hudson fashion show at Spring Studios on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP) Andy Kropa/Andy Kropa/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
2 of22 Fashion model Veronica Webb walks the runway at the NYFW Fall/Winter 2022 Sergio Hudson fashion show at Spring Studios on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP) Andy Kropa/Andy Kropa/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
3 of22 Fashion models Beverly Johnson, left, and Veronica Webb, second left, walk the runway at the NYFW Fall/Winter 2022 Sergio Hudson fashion show at Spring Studios on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP) Andy Kropa/Andy Kropa/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
4 of22 Fashion designer Sergio Hudson walks the runway at the NYFW Fall/Winter 2022 Sergio Hudson fashion show at Spring Studios on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP) Andy Kropa/Andy Kropa/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
5 of22 Actor Rachel Brosnahan attends the NYFW Fall/Winter 2022 Sergio Hudson fashion show at Spring Studios on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP) Andy Kropa/Andy Kropa/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
6 of22 Fashion model Beverly Johnson walks the runway at the NYFW Fall/Winter 2022 Sergio Hudson fashion show at Spring Studios on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP) Andy Kropa/Andy Kropa/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
7 of22 Fashion from Sergio Hudson's fall/winter 2022 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
8 of22 Fashion from Sergio Hudson's fall/winter 2022 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
9 of22 Fashion from Sergio Hudson's fall/winter 2022 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
10 of22 Fashion from Sergio Hudson's fall/winter 2022 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
11 of22 Fashion from Sergio Hudson's fall/winter 2022 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
12 of22 Fashion from Sergio Hudson's fall/winter 2022 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
13 of22 Fashion from Sergio Hudson's fall/winter 2022 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
14 of22 Fashion from Sergio Hudson's fall/winter 2022 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
15 of22 Fashion from Sergio Hudson's fall/winter 2022 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
16 of22 Fashion from Sergio Hudson's fall/winter 2022 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
17 of22 Fashion from Sergio Hudson's fall/winter 2022 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
18 of22 Fashion from Sergio Hudson's fall/winter 2022 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
19 of22 Fashion from Sergio Hudson's fall/winter 2022 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
20 of22 Fashion from Sergio Hudson's fall/winter 2022 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
21 of22 Fashion from Sergio Hudson's fall/winter 2022 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
22 of22 Fashion from Sergio Hudson's fall/winter 2022 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
NEW YORK (AP) — With model legends Beverly Johnson, Veronica Webb and Gisele Zelauy on his runway, Sergio Hudson took New York Fashion Week on a vibrant, outlandish safari Sunday inspired in part by the blues, yellows and oranges favored by the Ndebele of southern Africa.
But attitude was just as important as color to Hudson's latest collection, some of which went on sale immediately.