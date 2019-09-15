Mobile campaign geared at reality of youth opioid misuse

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A mobile trailer staged as a typical teenager's bedroom is touring Maine to highlight the reality of warning signs of opioid misuse in young people.

State government officials, lawmakers and community members have toured the trailer, which has made stops in Hallowell and Kennebunk.

The RX Abuse Leadership Initiative of Maine, for example, has hosted the trailer in the Hallowell parking lot of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Maine.

Participants who tour the trailer can identify a number of signs that a young person is misusing substances.

Plans for an appearance in Bangor are in the works.