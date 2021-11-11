Mistrial declared for ex-trooper who hit motorist with rifle

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A federal court jury could not agree Thursday on whether a former Nebraska state trooper violated a motorist's civil rights by hitting in the head with the butt of a rifle, leading to a mistrial.

U.S. District Judge Brian Buescher declared the mistrial in Lindsey Bixby's case after the jury's forewoman said it had deadlocked following 2 1/2 days of deliberations. She said 10 jurors voted to find Bixby not guilty and two voted to find him guilty, the Omaha World-Herald reported.