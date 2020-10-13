Missouri man pleads guilty to armed carjacking in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Missouri man pleaded guilty Tuesday to an armed carjacking in Kansas, a crime investigators solved by testing DNA on a hat and wig he left behind, authorities said.

Antonio Duane Simpson, 43, of Kansas City, Missouri, pleaded guilty to one count of carjacking and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of carjacking. The crime occurred on Dec. 3, 2018 in Topeka, Kansas.

The U.S. attorney's office said in a news release that Simpson admitted in his plea that he stopped a man and demanded his wallet. The victim refused and Simpson shot him during a struggle. He then took the victim's keys and drove away in the victim's Toyota Tacoma.

The vehicle had been destroyed by fire by the time it was found in Kansas City, Missouri.

Both sides agreed to recommend a 15-year prison sentence.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 2.