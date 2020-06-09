Missouri man is shot after hitting officer at police station

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Springfield police officer was injured when a man hit him with a vehicle after becoming irate when he was asked to leave police headquarters, Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams said Tuesday.

The man was shot by other officers after he refused to get out of his vehicle in the police headquarters parking lot, Williams said during a news conference.

The officer was breathing and talking when he was taken to a Springfield hospital. The suspect also was hospitalized. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Before the confrontation in the parking lot, the man created a disturbance inside police headquarters and urinated on the station's door handles as he left, Williams said.

He returned in an SUV and when the officer tried to flag him down, the suspect hit the accelerator and crushed the officer between a barrier and the vehicle. The chief said it was unclear if the man was trying to ram the building or purposely hit the officer.

The man was shot while he was sitting in front of the SUV, Williams said.

Police are trying to determine the man's motives.