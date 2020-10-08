Missouri man charged in drug overdose death of woman

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man was arrested Wednesday on a second-degree murder charge in the death of a woman who died after he allegedly gave her a medicine capsule containing fentanyl, authorities said.

William Crooks, 29, of Columbia, Missouri, is also charged with delivery of a controlled substance, the Jefferson City News-Tribune reported.

Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire said in news release announcing the charges that deputies went to a home on Aug. 8 in response to the death of a 29-year-old woman who appeared to have died of a drug overdose.

A Miller County Sheriff’s Department probable cause statement does not name the woman, but notes that autopsy results show she died due to a fentanyl overdose.

Crooks allegedly told authorities he gave the fentanyl to the woman, according to the probable cause statement. Crooks also allegedly called the woman's grandmother and told her he had given her fentanyl.