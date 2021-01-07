Missouri lawmaker skips own inaugural to attend Trump rally

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — While most of his colleagues were being sworn into office at the Missouri Capitol, Republican state Rep. Justin Hill was in the nation's capital encouraging Congress to reject President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.

Hill said he met Wednesday with U.S. Rep. Jason Smith to support his objections to the Electoral College votes of several states and attended a rally with President Donald Trump. But Hill said he didn't join other Trump supporters in marching to the Capitol and was eating lunch when he heard word that a crowd he denounced as “anarchists” and “agitators” had forcibly broken into the Capitol.