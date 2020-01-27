Missouri governor taps third state senator for new job

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Monday appointed another state senator to an executive branch job.

Parson tapped fellow Republican Sen. Gary Romine to serve a six-year term on the State Tax Commission. The three-member panel oversees tax assessments.

Senators earn a salary of about $36,000 annually. Tax commissioners make roughly $110,000 a year.

Romine's appointment is subject to confirmation by his colleagues in the state Senate.

Voters elected Romine to the state Senate in 2012 and again in 2016. He is prohibited by term limits from seeking re-election.

Romine is from Farmington and represents an area of the state south of St. Louis.

Parson earlier this month appointed Democrats Sen. Shalonn “Kiki” Curls to the state Labor and Industrial Relations Commission and Sen. Jason Holsman to the Missouri Public Service Commission.