Missouri abortion law leads to court battle over referendums

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri law seeking to ban most abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy led to a legal battle Wednesday before the state's highest court over whether the people's right to overturn laws passed by the Legislature has been illegally limited by procedural hurdles.
The case before the Missouri Supreme Court won't ultimately affect the fate of the anti-abortion law — which currently is blocked by a separate federal court case — but could determine how easy or difficult it is for people to force a statewide vote on future laws they don't like.