COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Students gathered Tuesday at college campuses in Missouri and Kansas to protest sexual assaults.

The Kansas City Star reports that a demonstration at the University of Missouri's flagship campus in Columbia drew a crowd of at least 100 people. Another 40 protested at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

In Kansas, about two dozen people gathered outside of Strong Hall at the University of Kansas. The demonstration, which was organized by a group called Strip Your Letters, was the fourth held at the school since a woman told Lawrence police last month she’d been raped at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house during a party.

One of the protest group's founders, 23-year-old Grace Reading, said she hoped that it would put pressure on administrators at different campuses to do more to protect students and support survivors.

Students also called for change at Kansas State. Multiple organizations participated, included Wildcats Against Sexual Violence.