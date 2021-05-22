Mississippi's last abortion clinic at center of US debate EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS, Associated Press May 22, 2021 Updated: May 22, 2021 1:28 a.m.
1 of10 Coleman Boyd, a Mississippi physician an a ardent anti-abortion advocate, calls out to people leaving the Jackson Womens Health Organization clinic, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. The clinic is Mississippi's only state licensed abortion facility. On May 17, 2021, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to take up the dispute over a Mississippi ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The issue is the first test of limits on abortion access to go before the conservative majority high court. Their decision could mean more restrictions, and focuses on the landmark 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade, which established a woman's right to an abortion. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The bright pink building in an eclectic neighborhood of Mississippi's capital goes by different names. To the anti-abortion protesters whose demonstrations have sparked a noise ordinance, it is an “abortion mill.” To those who work and volunteer there, the facility known as the “pink house” provides the last safe haven in Mississippi for women who choose to have an abortion.
Now, the only abortion clinic in Mississippi is facing what could be its biggest challenge. The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday that it will hear arguments this fall over a Mississippi law that would limit abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy — a case designed to test how far a court remade under former President Donald Trump is willing to go to restrict the right to an abortion.
