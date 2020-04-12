Mississippi nearing 100 virus deaths, more cases confirmed

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Many Mississippi churches held online services Sunday to celebrate Easter and to help people maintain distance from one another to try to slow the spread of the new coronavirus as the state's death toll from COVID-19 approaches 100.

The Rev. S.V. Adolph Jr., pastor of First Missionary Baptist Church Handsboro said on Facebook live that he misses greeting and embracing congregants at the Gulfport sanctuary, but he is grateful about “leaving the walls of the church” and worshiping online. He also prayed for health care providers, law enforcement officers and others working during the pandemic.

“We are really grateful for these heroes, these people who are at risk for our sake,” Adolph said.

Figures released by the state Health Department on Sunday showed Mississippi had at least 2,781 confirmed cases and 96 deaths from the virus as of Saturday evening. That was an increase of 139 cases and three deaths from the previous day.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

Gov. Tate Reeves held a Facebook live session from the Governor's Mansion to pray and read Bible verses, as he has done the past three Sundays.

"Today is an Easter Sunday different than any in the past,” Reeves said. He was joined by his wife and their three daughters, who sat off-camera.

Mississippi remains under the governor’s statewide stay-at-home order until April 20, and it tells people not to gather in groups of 10 or more.

Republican Reeves said several times during the past week that he would prefer that churches not hold services in their sanctuaries or parking lots. But he also said Saturday that “liberal politicians around this country that are trying to utilize this catastrophe and this crisis to shut down churches.”

“This notion that governments are being heavy-handed and trying to take away our constitutional rights to practice our religion — it’s just terribly unfortunate,” Reeves said.

One concern has been the potential for widespread infection inside jails and prisons, where inmates don't have the option to maintain distance from one another. The Hinds County Sheriff's Department said Friday night that a detention officer at the county jail in Raymond had tested positive for the virus and was off work and undergoing treatment.

The board that governs Mississippi's eight public universities on Friday authorized the universities to provide partial refunds for the spring semester. Students have been taking online classes since mid-March.

“We understand that these are challenging times, and we hope these refunds will help our students and their families in this time of such critical need," University of Mississippi Chancellor Glenn F. Boyce said in a statement Friday.

