Mississippi health department: Coronavirus deaths top 1,700

Workers from Servpro disinfect Mugshots restaurant in Tupelo, Mississippi, Friday, July 17, 2020, as the restaurant is preparing to open for business. (Thomas Wells/Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Ten more Mississippians have died from COVID-19, boosting the state's death toll from the coronavirus disease above 1,700, according to the latest data posted Sunday by the state health department.

Another 672 positive coronavirus tests were reported to the Mississippi State Department of Health, as the number of counted cases in the state of about 3 million people has topped 60,000.

The true number of virus infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe or fatal illness.

As Mississippi's coronavirus death toll rises, Gov. Tate Reeves' mask requirements will expand to another eight counties on Monday, in addition to the 29 counties where people already have been required to wear face coverings. The mask mandate covers more than half the state's population.

