Mississippi governor says his youngest daughter has COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Tuesday that he, his wife and their three daughters are in isolation after the youngest tested positive for the coronavirus.

Maddie Reeves, 8, attends a private elementary school in Jackson.

The Republican governor said in a social media post: "She feels OK, but could still use prayers! Please pray for her momma too!"

Reeves also said everyone in his family is being tested for the virus.

The governor announced his daughter's infection shortly after he canceled his coronavirus news conference that was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

An executive order issued by Reeves requires children and teachers to wear masks in public and private schools.

Sixteen of Mississippi's 82 counties are under a mask mandate that is set to expire Wednesday.

The state confirmed its first coronavirus cases in March. For the first few months, Reeves set county-by-county mask mandates only in places with rapidly increasing case numbers. His only statewide mask mandate was in place from Aug. 4 to Sept. 30.

Like many other states, Mississippi has seen a sharp increase in virus cases in recent weeks. The Mississippi Department of Health reported 933 new confirmed cases Tuesday.

The department said Tuesday that Mississippi, with a population of about 3 million, has reported more than 128,000 virus cases and at least 3,480 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday evening. That’s an increase of 37 deaths from the day before. The department said 25 of the 37 deaths occurred between Nov. 1 and Monday. The other 12 occurred between Oct. 23 and Nov. 3, with information from death certificates arriving later.

The true number of virus infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick. The virus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most but can be more severe or fatal for some, especially older adults and those with underlying health conditions.

