Mississippi businessman accused in scheme to hoard PPE

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman has been indicted in a $1.8 million scheme to hoard personal protective equipment amid the pandemic and price gouging health care providers in critical need of the same.

Kenneth Bryan Ritchey, 57, of Ocean Springs, the owner of a pharmaceutical wholesale company, was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to commit hoarding of designated scarce materials and hoarding of designated scarce materials, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. It was unknown if he’s represented by an attorney who could speak on his behalf.