Mississippi River flood risk still high but has dropped

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Mississippi River flood chances remain high in eastern Iowa's Quad-Cities area but have dropped significantly in the past two weeks, the National Weather Service said in its latest spring flood outlook.

The report released Thursday showed a 59% chance of major flooding — down from 95% reported on Feb. 27.

“This drop was due to a prolonged period of dry weather across much of the Mississippi River Valley and a favorable snowmelt,” the report said. "However, it remains important to note that the overall risk of flooding remains high through the spring.”

Crews evacuated people from buildings and cars on April 30 when a flood barrier failed along the Mississippi River, sending floodwaters rushing into downtown Davenport.

The Quad-City Times reported that Thursday's outlook was the last of three released this winter by the weather service's Davenport office. It said the “risk of major flooding is above normal for the entire reach of the (Mississippi) River from Dubuque, Iowa, through Gregory Landing, Mo."