Mississippi House and Senate approve own redistricting EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS, Associated Press March 29, 2022 Updated: March 29, 2022 2:57 p.m.
1 of5 A lawmaker studies a detailed map of redistricting in the House Chamber, Monday, March 28, 2022, at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Senate Legislative Reapportionment Committee Chairman Dean Kirby, R-Pearl, and Sen. David Jordan, D-Greenwood, review a copy of the committee approved map, Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Rep. Chris Brown, R-Nettleton, listens as bills are discussed in the House Chamber, Monday, March 28, 2022, at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 A lawmaker takes a cellphone photograph of the committee-approved Senate redistricting map following a meeting of the Senate Legislative Reapportionment Committee, Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Rep. Karl Oliver, R-Winona, left, confers with Rep. Ed Blackmon, D-Canton, during a meeting of the Joint Legislative Reapportionment Committee, Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi House and Senate voted by wide margins Tuesday to approve plans to redraw legislative districts to account for population changes revealed by the 2020 Census.
The House has 122 districts, and the Senate has 52. Republicans hold wide majorities in both chambers and the redistricting plans are unlikely to change that. The next elections for four-year terms are in November 2023.
Written By
EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS