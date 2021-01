WALDPORT, Ore. (AP) — A Waldport, Oregon woman reported missing after she took her dogs for a walk was later found dead in the surf at the mouth of the Alsea River.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported that Toni Goessman, 60, was reported missing by her husband about 5:17 p.m. Friday when one of the two dogs she had been walking returned to their home alone and soaking wet, according to the Oregonian/OregonLive.