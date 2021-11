COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Two missing Oregon women were found in an Idaho forest Friday, the mother dead from the elements and the disabled daughter alive with their broken down vehicle.

The Spokesman Review reports a hunter discovered the mother's body in the Solitaire Saddle area of the Panhandle National Forest and reported it to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office at 11:45 a.m. Friday.