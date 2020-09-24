Minot man guilty of assaulting deputy, resisting arrest

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A Minot man has been found guilty of assaulting a Ward County sheriff's deputy while resisting arrest during a traffic stop.

A jury handed down the verdict Wednesday, finding Joshua Lochthowe guilty of felony assault. He was acquitted of driving while intoxicated.

According to court documents, the 27-year-old Lochthowe was stopped by Deputy Joseph Jackson last December, assaulted the officer while resisting arrest, then fled in his pickup truck.

Jackson's body camera fell off his vest during the struggle and into the pickup. Authorities say it recorded Lochthowe speeding away from the traffic stop and getting stuck in a gravel pit where he tossed the camera.

Jackson was also found guilty of resisting arrest, fleeing from law enforcement and reckless driving, Minot Daily News reported.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 4 before Judge Gary Lee.