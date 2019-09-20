Minor injuries for 5 students waiting for Stead school bus

STEAD, Nev. (AP) — Five students suffered minor injuries when they were hit by a car while waiting for a school bus in Stead.

Police say 30 to 40 students were standing in the street at the same time when five were struck Friday morning.

KOLO-TV reports that the driver told officers that the sun was in his eyes. He's cooperating with officers who say they do not believe he was impaired.

All the injuries were minor but the accident temporarily closed down a stretch of Lotus Street in Stead north of Reno.

___

Information from: KOLO-TV, http://www.kolotv.com