Minor earthquake in Canada rattles northern New York

MASSENA, N.Y. (AP) — Some northern New York residents were shaken by a small earthquake just north of the Canadian border early Monday.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 3.3 magnitude quake happened shortly after 5:30 a.m., 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of Ormstown, Quebec. Quakes of that magnitude are considered minor.

The earthquake could be felt 50 miles (80 kilometers) away in Montreal, Massena, New York, and Burlington, Vermont, according to the USGS. No damage or injuries were reported.

“Just doing my morning thing and all of a sudden the whole house started to shake, almost like a big truck accident or something,” Robert Garrand of Mooers, New York, told NBC5 News in Burlington. “A lot of rumbling and it just, like, lasted for so long.”