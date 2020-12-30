Minnesota working through first phase of vaccine rollout

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials on Wednesday said the state continues to vaccinate healthcare workers, long-term care residents and staff but a limited supply of vaccine doses means it lags behind other states that have moved on to their next phase.
Kris Ehresmann, Minnesota's infectious diseases director, said doses are being allocated by the federal government in proportion to states' populations due to a limited supply of vaccine nationally. Ehresmann said the state is expected to receive 250,000 doses by the end of the week, which is not enough to have administered shots to all individuals in the first high-priority group.